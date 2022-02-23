×
"Who is next?" - Jonathan Haggerty fired up for quick return to the Circle

Jonathan Haggerty (right) wants another fight. [Photo: ONE Championship]
James De Rozario
Modified Feb 23, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Jonathan Haggerty is one of the best strikers in the world of martial arts today. But the lanky Englishman is not going to stop in his quest until he has the ONE world title on his shoulder.

The Orpington native is keen to return to the global stage following a spectacular win over Mongkolpetch Petchyindee at ONE: Bad Blood on Friday, February 11. The 25-year-old dominated the Thai superstar en route to a clear-cut decision win and the US$50,000 bonus on offer.

He recently took to Instagram to politely inform the Singapore-based promotion that he is ready to conquer another opponent on the global stage.

Jonathan Haggerty posted a picture of himself with this caption:

“Greatness is earned, not given. Who is next @onechampionship.”

In the past week, the fighter nicknamed ’The General’ has been open to a quick return to the Circle – be it in a super-fight against Jarred Brooks, an MMA debut, or a rematch against Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Both men seem possible as future opponents, as Haggerty aims for a seventh appearance in ONE.

The Muay Thai specialist made his debut versus Joseph Lasiri at ONE: Eternal Glory in January 2019. He took home the win following a ruthless performance against the Italian striker.

In his sophomore appearance, he captured the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. However, he slumped to two consecutive defeats to Rodtang, losing his flyweight crown in the process.

The English martial artist has since returned to winning ways, and he hopes to extend that impressive run when he returns for battle next.

A trilogy showdown with Rodtang should top Jonathan Haggerty’s list

The ONE Super Series star is an absolute warrior in the Circle; he loves to test himself against the very best fighters.

As a result, a trilogy showdown against flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang should top his list of goals this year.

Like Jonathan Haggerty, the Thai striker puts out a stellar display every time he steps foot inside the Circle.

Also Read Article Continues below

Both strikers have treated fans to a barnburner in their past two meetings, and should the trilogy showdown take place soon, the world can expect them to entertain with their aggressive style and endless pursuit of combinations.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
