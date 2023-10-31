Jonathan Haggerty planning to go all-out in Fabricio Andrade war: “I’m going to take the opportunity with both hands”

Jonathan Haggerty vows to dish out a career-defining performance on his way to the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title this Friday, November 3.

The Londoner faces Fabricio Andrade in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with a massive opportunity to become a two-sport world champion on the line.

Going up against someone of Andrade’s caliber means that the 26-year-old won’t have it easy, after all. As such, he has put in extra work throughout his training camp, and he hopes it will come to fruition on fight night this week.

In an appearance on FirstSportz MMA, Jonathan Haggerty revealed why he’s ready to put in one of his finest performances on the global stage.

He said:

“I'm going to take the opportunity with both hands, and I'm going to put my heart on the line in there like I always do, and yeah. I'm going to go for a win for sure.”

Watch the full interview here:

Looking to ruin ‘The General’s celebration is Andrade, who has won fans and established himself as one to watch over the past three years under the ONE banner.

‘Wonder Boy’ has amassed five victories inside the distance, his latest, a fourth-round TKO over John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 in February, helping him onto the ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

For his part, Jonathan Haggerty is coming off a sensational first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama, and he hopes to utilize that momentum in this upcoming fight against ‘Wonder Boy.’

With a reputation for producing absolute barnburners in their past fights, ‘The General’ and Andrade should light up the Lumpinee Stadium when they meet in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, November 3.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire bill live and for free in U.S. primetime.