"I will knock Walter out" - Jonathan Haggerty plans to finish Goncalves at ONE 157

Jonathan Haggerty wants to build as much momentum as possible and get back to the title picture immediately. To do that, he must first beat Walter Goncalves.

The 25-year-old striker will face the Brazilian in the quarterfinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot. The event is slated for this Friday, May 20, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

During ONE Championship’s virtual media day, Jonathan Haggerty said that he plans to knock Goncalves out to begin his journey in the tournament.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion said:

“I will knock Walter out. My prediction is probably that round two, you know, in the mid-round. So I'll overwhelm him.”

‘The General’ is enjoying a strong run of form in his past two matches in ONE Championship, scoring unanimous decision wins over Taiki Naito and Mongkolpetch Petchyindee.

Haggerty also defeated Joseph Lasiri and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao when he started in the promotion, the latter being the man he beat to become ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. There is, however, one man whom Haggerty is yet to beat and that is Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The Thai megastar became the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion when he beat Haggerty in August 2019. The two rematched in January 2020, with Rodtang recording a successful title defense.

Hellbent on meeting Rodtang for the third time, Haggerty said he’ll stop at nothing to get another title shot and it’s just unfortunate that Goncalves is on his way.

“My mind is strong, my body is strong, my confidence, you know, [is up there]. And I don't know if he'll be able to stop me in this tournament. So good luck, Walter,” said Haggerty.

He added:

“I think we [Rodtang and I] need to meet. I think I was in line before this tournament was put together but we can always do it through the tournament.”

Rodtang and Haggerty may very well meet in the finals of the Grand Prix since they’re on opposite sides of the bracket. If they take care of their respective assignments in the quarterfinals and semifinals, then they’ll ultimately face each other for the third time in the promotion.

Jonathan Haggerty is ready to go through the gauntlet

Jonathan Haggerty knows that to get a shot at the strap he once held, he must go through the gauntlet of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

If he can go 3-0 in the tournament, Haggerty is assured of a title shot against Rodtang and will also be in the possession of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix championship.

With two prizes for the price of one tournament, Jonathan Haggerty is obviously excited to take part in the spectacle.

“I was excited, you know. I was motivated more than ever. And I got straight to training and I'm ready to put on a statement. Let's go. I'm on a roll now and I'm ready to take on anyone they put in front of me. And I'm here to win this tournament. I'm not here to make up the numbers.”

