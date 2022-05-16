"These knuckles are ready" - Jonathan Haggerty on ONE 157 Grand Prix match against Walter Goncalves

Jonathan Haggerty will be competing in the opening round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix at ONE 157 on May 20. In the event, he will face the young and dangerous Walter Goncalves of Brazil.

'The General' Haggerty recently sat down for an interview with Tim Wheaton of Calf Kick Sports to discuss his upcoming fight. The British fighter reassured his supporters that heading into the Muay Thai Grand Prix at ONE 157, his training has been superb with no issues.

"Everything's been perfect. Everyone says they've had a perfect flight camp but there's not been one fight camp that I've had and I've not been one hundred percent. I've always been one hundred percent. I'm ready, I'm fit, I'm strong, I'm at the weight I want to be right now. These knuckles are ready."

See the full interview below.

Jonathan Haggerty believes Goncalves is an easier opponent than his recent fights

In his past few matchups, Jonathan Haggerty has faced off against a list of veteran Muay Thai fighters, including expert strikers Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy, and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Haggerty explained that it may be refreshing not to face someone who has had hundreds of fights in their Muay Thai career.

"Not disrespectful but I feel like it's gonna be an easier fight than what I've had recently, you know. I've been up against the top the top opponents- not saying that he's not a top opponent."

In his past few fights, Haggerty has faced Muay Thai strikers who have built incredibly-decorated records. For example, Mongkolpetch boasts 159 fights, Rodtang has competed in a staggering 320 fights, and Sam-A has donned the gloves 428 times.

Goncalves, meanwhile, has 77 total fights and is only 23 years old. Haggerty continued:

"On paper I've been up against the Thai's with like 300 fights so it's nice to fight someone with under 100 fights."

The ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix at ONE 157 kicks off on May 20. Jonathan Haggerty will hope to advance to the next round in his fight against Walter Goncalves.

Edited by Harvey Leonard