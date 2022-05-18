"This is Sparta" - ONE Championship fans enjoy Jonathan Haggerty's teep kick ahead of ONE 157

ONE Championship fans all over social media have taken to Jonathan Haggerty's recreation of the powerful teep kick. The clip of the Englishman practicing the kick was recently shared by the martial arts promotion on its official Instagram handle.

One fan (@alideeb1001) was impressed enough to comment on the post with "This is Sparta," which has been trending over Instagram like wildfire!

Haggerty will be competing at ONE 157 in the Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix tournament, which fans will not want to miss.

ONE Championship posted the clip with this caption:

"The General" packs POWER 🦶 Will Jonathan Haggerty climb to the 🔝 of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix kicking off THIS FRIDAY? 👀 @jhaggerty_"

Check out the Instagram post below:

This is the same teep kick that Haggerty famously used to drop Muay Thai veteran Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in their ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title bout in 2019.

Jonathan Haggerty previously shared a post on Instagram referencing the strike and captioned it:

"It’s all about timing. Who’s a fan of this teep? 🤪 @onechampionship"

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness another Spartan teep, this time against Brazilian striker Walter Goncalves in the Grand Prix quarterfinals at ONE 157.

However, the teep is not the only technique Goncalves has to watch out for. Haggerty possesses a varied arsenal of tools to hurt his opponent.

His unpredictability and unrelenting pressure are what makes 'The General' so dangerous. He can create a lot of trouble for any opponent who shares the cage with him.

Jonathan Haggerty says he is strong and ready

As the countdown begins for the Grand Prix, Haggerty seems prepared. The No.1-ranked flyweight contender looks unstoppable, dangerous, and ready to take on his next challenge.

During a recent interview with Tim Wheaton for Calf Kick Sports, the Englishman confirmed that he feels "strong" and "ready” for the bout against Goncalves:

“Everything’s been perfect. You know everyone says that I’ve had a perfect fight camp, but there’s not been one fight camp that I’ve had and have not been 100%. I’ve always been 100%. I’m ready, I’m fit, I’m strong, I’m at the weight I want to be right now, you know, these knuckles are ready and I’m ready. Just excited now."

Watch Haggerty's interview with Calf Kick Sports below:

The whole world will be watching, but who will be the last one standing?

Don't miss Jonathan Haggerty vs. Walter Goncalves kickstart the Grand Prix at ONE 157 this Friday, 20 May.

Edited by Aziel Karthak