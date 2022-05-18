What is the ONE Championship start time for ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot?

Are you looking for the ONE Championship start time for ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot? Well, look no further.

On Friday, May 20, the the Singapore-based martial arts organization returns with a massive 16-bout event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Muay Thai will take centerstage as the main and co-main event of the night will showcase title bouts in the Art of Eight Limbs.

ONE featherweight Muay Thai champ Petchmorakot Petchyindee will look to defend his belt against former Lumpinee champion Jimmy 'Le Guépard' Vienot. In the co-headlining bout, ONE strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai PK.Saenchai will square off against the talented Italian, Joseph Lasiri.

Also, ONE's inaugural flyweight Muay Thai world Grand Prix kicks off with a bang. Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will take on UK's No.1, Jacob Smith while fan favorite Jonathan 'The General' Haggerty will battle Brazil's Walter Goncalves.

Also on the main card, jiu-jitsu's first-ever child stars, Tye and Kade Ruotolo, will make their ONE debuts against two of the most prominent grapplers today, Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki, respectively. BJJ living legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida will make his third appearance in MMA against fellow Brazilian, Hugo Cunha.

For the various ONE Championship start times for ONE 157, depending on your local area, check out the information below:

ONE Championship start time for ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot

Global

ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card with a ONE Championship start time of 5 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 20 May.

*** Note: Those living in India, Japan, New Zealand, Korea, and Italy won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

United States

Watch the show live on watch.onefc.com or the ONE Super App beginning with ONE Championship start time of 5 a.m. (lead card) EST/2 a.m. PST on Friday, 20 May.

The main card will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

China

Watch ONE 157 live on iQiYi, Douyin, or Kuaishou beginning with the lead card at 5 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, 20 May.

The main card will be broadcast live on BTV, Henan, iQiYi, Douyin, and Kuaishou at 8:30 p.m. CST.

SZTV5 will air a delayed showing of ONE 157 from 10:45 to 11:45 p.m. CST on Wednesday, 25 May, Thursday, 26 May, and Friday, 27 May.

Finally, QHTV will air a delayed showing of ONE 157 from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. CST every Saturday in June.

India

Watch the event live on Disney+ Hotstar beginning with the lead card at 2:30 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 20 May.

The main card will be broadcast live on Disney+ Hotstar at 6 p.m. IST.

Source: ONE Championship website

For more ONE Championship start times for your local vicinity, click here.

