Jonathan Haggerty says Alaverdi Ramazanov ‘looked like an idiot’ for crashing post-fight interview: “There's a time and a place”

Two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty denounced the stunt pulled by former ONE bantamweight kickboxing titleholder Alaverdi Ramazanov in the promotion’s most recent show last weekend.

While the British striker was being interviewed inside the ring following his conquest of the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok, Alaverdi crashed the proceedings and spoke on the microphone, accusing Haggerty of ducking him.

Instead of confronting the ‘Babyface Killer,’ Jonathan Haggerty made nothing of what was said about him and asked security to escort the Russian out of the ring.

However, in a post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, the 26-year-old Knowles Academy standout criticized Alaverdi for what he did.

‘The General,’ who now holds both the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles, said:

“He just looked like an idiot, just a little bit of an idiot. I mean I get it. You've got to sell a fight, he's calling everyone out on social media. He's got to do what he's got to do, but there's a time and a place, and that time there he looked like an idiot.”

Watch the interview below:

In claiming the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, Jonathan Haggerty dominated the division’s mixed martial arts king Fabricio Andrade in their all-champion super fight.

A head kick midway into the second round tipped the balance fully to him as he went for the finish after, unleashing a slew of strikes that eventually dropped ‘Wonder Boy’ at the 1:57 mark of the frame and ruled unable to continue after.

The win also netted for Jonathan Haggerty a third ONE world title, having once held the promotion’s flyweight Muay Thai belt.

As for Alaverdi, he was made to pay dearly by ONE for his action, suspending him and Venum Training Camp co-owner Mehdi Zatout for six months for violating security protocols during the event.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.