Jonathan Haggerty says there's more to Lyndon Knowles' ruthless in-ring persona: "He's got a heart of gold"

Reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty is happy that his long-time teammate and friend Lyndon Knowles will finally get his much-deserved world title shot at the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title against Roman Kryklia on April 4 at ONE Fight Night 30.

Knowles and Kryklia will be headlining the exciting card inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and ahead of this championship battle, 'The General' explained why Knowles is the rightful challenger to the 26-pound golden belt, as he told ONE Championship in an interview:

"Lyndon is a very cool character. You know, in and outside the ring, he's very different. Inside the ring, he's an absolute machine. Outside the ring, he's loving. He's caring. And yeah, he's got a heart of gold. So, he deserves this opportunity."

The former three-time WBC Muay Thai champion looks to become the first athlete under the world's largest martial arts organization to beat the Ukrainian double champion and snap his six-fight win streak.

Lyndon Knowles narrates how he got the world title opportunity against Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30

The Knowlesy Academy representative said that his decision to take the golden opportunity of fighting for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai belt wasn't that hard because he wouldn't let his opportunity slip away.

During his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, the 38-year-old veteran contender narrated how the promotion approached his brother Christian for this fight and how he said yes instantly, as he stated:

"I didn't necessarily expect it. They contacted my brother and coach, Christian Knowles, and so when it came to me, it wasn't hard to think about. There wasn't much though to it."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

