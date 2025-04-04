“I feel ready to go” - Lyndon Knowles says he already acclimated to Thailand ahead of title match vs. Roman Kryklia

Lyndon Knowles has quickly adjusted to prepare for his fight in Thailand.

Later this week, Knowles looks to secure a life-changing win in his ONE Championship debut, scheduled for the ONE Fight Night 30 main event on April 4. The 38-year-old heavyweight, a former WBC Muay Thai champion, will challenge two-sport king Roman Kryklia for his throne in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

Friday's event goes down inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, which can be a challenge for foreign fighters to overcome due to the difference in time zone, atmosphere, and weather. During an interview with Nick Atkin, Knowles had this to say about his experience flying into Thailand:

"I had a decent flight here from L.A., I slept all the way. I've gone straight into the routine. I went to sleep last night perfectly. 10 o'clock up this morning at seven. I feel ready to go."

Roman Kryklia vs. Lyndon Knowles will be one of two world title fights taking place at ONE Fight Night 30. In the co-main event, Regian Eersel looks to retain his lightweight kickboxing world title in a trilogy bout against Alexis Nicolas.

Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Check out Lyndon Knowles' entire interview with Nick Atkin below:

Jonathan Haggerty voices support for Lyndon Knowles ahead of ONE Fight Night 30

Despite never fighting in the promotion, Lyndon Knowles might be a familiar face for ONE Championship. The heavyweight striker is a close friend and training partner of ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Knowles has been featured in Haggerty's corner in the past, sporting a bright pink hat and a pointy mustache.

Haggerty recently took to Instagram and had this to say in support of Knowles:

"Worked your whole life for this moment mate! #ANDNEW🔥"

Knowles must overcome the toughest challenge of his career at ONE Fight Night 30. Roman Kryklia has dominated the ONE heavyweight striking divisions, establishing promotional records of 5-0 in kickboxing and 1-0 in Muay Thai.

Kryklia captured the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title with a second-round knockout against Alex Roberts in December 2023.

