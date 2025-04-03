“He’s always been unbelievably talented” - Lyndon Knowles bares his admiration for friend and teammate Jonathan Haggerty

ONE Championship newcomer and former WBC Muay Thai world champion Lyndon Knowles looks up to teammate and friend, Jonathan Haggerty. And as the 38-year-old veteran finally makes his debut in the world's largest martial arts organization this weekend, Knowles wants to give his ward his props.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Knowles had this to say about Haggerty ahead of his promotional debut:

"One of my first memories of seeing Jonathan was thinking, ‘When I grow up, I want to fight like him’ – despite the fact I’m so much older! He’s always been unbelievably talented."

Haggerty is a ONE Championship veteran who currently holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. Knowles, meanwhile, is set to make his ONE debut against Roman Kryklia in a ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title fight at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video on April 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Lyndon Knowles bares primary game plan against Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30: "Make it as uncomfortable as possible"

ONE Championship debutant Lyndon Knowles knows what it's going to take to dethrone tall and lanky heavyweight Muay Thai king Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video this Friday night.

The English firecracker needs to turn this matchup into a dogfight. He told ONE:

"That still, when you’re shorter, they’re going to have come down to your level anyway, so he’ll have come down to me at some point. When he does that, I’m going to make it as uncomfortable as possible for him."

