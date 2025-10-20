  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Jonathan Haggerty says Takeru has no choice but to give everything he has against Denis Puric: “This is a must-win for him”

Jonathan Haggerty says Takeru has no choice but to give everything he has against Denis Puric: “This is a must-win for him”

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 20, 2025 05:34 GMT
From left to right: Takeru, Jonathan Haggerty, Denis Puric | Image by ONE Championship
From left to right: Takeru, Jonathan Haggerty, Denis Puric | Image by ONE Championship

Reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom knows what it's like to have his back against the wall.

Ad

‘The General’ understands the enormous pressure that Takeru Segawa faces in his pivotal match-up at ONE 173.

On November 16, ‘The Natural Born Krusher’ will look to end his skid on home soil against Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing clash at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

The Team Vasileus leader hasn’t won in Japan since 2021. Rodtang Jitmuangnon added to his woes at ONE 172 in March, knocking him out in just 80 seconds.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Haggerty, who’s weathered adversity in his career before, knows this is an important bout for the redemption-seeking Takeru.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Yeah, definitely. I do believe Takeru needs to win this fight. This is a must-win for him. But he's coming up against Denis - Denis is a banger," Haggerty told the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Takeru will have his hands full against Puric, who brings dangerous credentials as a crafty veteran striker.

The 40-year-old wants to return to his winning ways as well and isn’t afraid of the hometown hero.

Ad

Watch the full SCMP interview:

youtube-cover
Ad

Jonathan Haggerty says he'll finish Nabil Anane

Jonathan Haggerty is also set to report for duty at ONE 173. 'The General' will look to regain his two-sport world champion status by dethroning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.

The towering 21-year-old has been an unsolvable puzzle in the home of martial arts and is coming off a superstar-making victory over Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Still, the British slugger is confident he'll be the one to end that streak.

Ad
"Stoppage. Yeah, there are a lot of attributes in this fight—movement, etc. A lot of attributes I'm going to be focusing on," Jonathan Haggerty said in the same SCMP interview.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications