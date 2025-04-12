Jonathan Haggerty says trilogy against Rodtang has to happen in his division: “It definitely won’t be at flyweight”

Jonathan Haggerty is 100% down for a trilogy fight against Rodtang Jitmuangnon. But it won't be a flyweight.

With Haggerty's big bounce-back victory over Wei Rui at ONE 171, and Rodtang's insane 80-second knockout of Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 in Japan, the stage is set for a long-awaited threequel between 'The General' and 'The Iron Man.'

Following ONE Championship's event inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena in March, CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirmed that a third meeting between Haggerty and Rodtang was likely next for the two P4P greats. Currently, Haggerty competes in the bantamweight division while Rodtang still calls flyweight his home.

Asked which weight class we can expect them to fight at, Haggerty told the South China Morning Post:

"It definitely won’t be at flyweight. Bantamweight is where it would be, so yeah."

As it stands, Haggerty is 0-2 against 'The Iron Man.' However, a lot has changed since their last meeting, which was more than five years ago.

Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang ready to rekindle one of Muay Thai's most iconic rivalries

Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang first went toe-to-toe at ONE: Dawn of Heroes in August 2019. On that night, 'The Iron Man' emerged victorious, defeating Haggerty to bring the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship home to Thailand. However, the unanimous decision came with a hint of controversy, prompting an immediate rematch between the two.

The second time around, Rodtang scored a much more decisive victory, KO'ing 'The General' at ONE: A New Tomorrow five months later.

Since then, Haggerty has moved on to bantamweight while Rodtang continues to tear up the flyweight division. Despite being separated by a weight class, fight fans never gave up on seeing the two tussle one more time.

Now, it looks like the time has come.

