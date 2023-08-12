Jonathan Haggerty sees total victory over Fabricio Andrade for bantamweight kickboxing belt

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty predicts another swift victory in his future when he faces ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 15.

The British superstar has undoubtedly turned fans into believers following his insane one-punch upset over long-reigning Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama in April.

The question now is, will they doubt the bantamweight champ again when he fights for double gold on October 6?

Regardless of what his critics say or think, ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is going to give it his all when he faces ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in a five-round kickboxing showdown for the belt.

This week, Haggerty hyped up the fans about his impending matchup to Andrade with a promotional image ONE Championship just released.

“ITS OFFICIAL 🔥,” he wrote. “IM ABOUT TO WRAP THE KICKBOXING WORLD TITLE AROUND MY OTHER SHOULDER 🤴🏼.”

Check out the promotional poster below:

Obviously, this kickboxing matchup comes as a surprise to many but you can’t deny it’s also one of the most fascinating style matchups we’ve ever seen.

Andrade is a full-fledged MMA powerhouse whose striking acumen and never-die-attitude has made him quite a fan favorite amongst the combat sports community.

To put things into perspective, MMA living legend ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson called Andrade “super impressive” and “pretty damn good” who could “do well in a kickboxing or even in a Muay Thai fight.”

Haggerty, however, is no picnic. The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion has competed against Rodtang twice before moving up to bantamweight and conquering the world title against a fighter the world considered to be the best pound-for-pound striker on the planet.

A lifelong kickboxer/Muay Thai fighter, ‘The General’ has more surprises up his sleeve than meets the eye and that’s why this fight will be so compelling to watch.

Both bantamweights will fight until the last man standing, so expect nothing but absolute fireworks this Fall as two of the best strikers on the planet collide on October 6. As always, it’s available for free to North American Prime Video subscribers.