Jonathan Haggerty shakes off mental slump by reminiscing world title win against Thai legend

Jonathan Haggerty is an absolute warrior in the Circle. However, like most of us, there are days where the Englishman doesn’t feel like getting up and going to train.

Rest is pivotal for each individual, especially for athletes at the highest level of any sport. The 24-year-old striking specialist believes that too. However, as he prepares for a return to ONE Super Series, rest is the last thing on the lifelong martial artist’s mind.

There are various ways to cope with exhaustion or stress. For Jonathan Haggerty, nothing fights it off better than an old selfie video after he claimed the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

“This morning I woke up tired, body broken and was knackered. I felt like staying in bed for the whole day but then I watched this video and realised I have a fight to win soon!”

In the short video, ‘The General’ was seen lying on a bed in a treatment room following a triumphant outing versus Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE: For Honor in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Jonathan Haggerty sustained a broken nose and knuckles from his thrilling five-round battle against the Muay Thai icon. However, he did not seem too concerned about the injuries he sustained.

The London-based fighter was awaiting treatment and offered a smile as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship rested on his body.

Jonathan Haggerty thinks he will finish his next battle under three minutes

ONE has not officially announced any news on when the English fighter will compete. However, the talented striker promises a first-round knockout upon his return.

“It will be done in 1”

A fight that should be out of the equation is a rematch against Rodtang Jitmuangnon. He's set to take on Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson in a special rules contest at ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

However, The No.2-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender has other options. One of them could be a fight versus top-ranked Superlek Kiatmoo9.

If that does not happen, the 24-year-old can perhaps defend his spot against one of the ranked athletes in the division, Panpayak Jitmuangnon, Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy, or Elias Mahmoudi.

