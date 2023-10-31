Jonathan Haggerty has strong words for Nong-O after being underestimated: “I made a fool out of him”

British striker Jonathan Haggerty has grown tired of people underestimating what he is capable of as a fighter, including former world champion Nong-O Hama, and has used it as a motivation.

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion said that despite what he has achieved in the sport, some have chosen to overlook it and do not give him the credit that he deserves.

In an interview with onefc.com, Jonathan Haggerty made his sentiments known, highlighting how the underestimation that he has been getting from the field has led to many of his opponents falling prey to him. He cited what happened to Nong-O in their last fight.

‘The General’ said:

“I feel like everybody's underestimated me, you know when Nong-O had the belt for however long he had it for and he was undefeated for ten fights. Nobody was calling his name because they knew he was strong and they didn't even have a chance against him. But I feel like I got a chance. I made a fool out of [him for] taking me lightly.”

He continued:

“But that's a mistake. It's a mistake that Nong-O made as well. So I'm ready for everyone. I feel like it's a mistake. Everybody wants to fight me, you know, feel that if I'm the easy fight, I'm at the top and I’m the champion and they feel that they can get the belt easily. So that's not the case.”

Against Nong-O back in April, Jonathan Haggerty demolished the Thai superstar by way of a first-round knockout to become the new sheriff in the bantamweight Muay Thai clash.

The Knowles Academy standout now looks to assert further his claim to being one of the best in combat sports by vying for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok.

Haggerty will go up against bantamweight mixed martial arts king Fabricio Andrade in an all-champion showdown, which will headline the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Both fighters are gunning to join an elite company of two-sport ONE world champions with a victory.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.