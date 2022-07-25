Jonathan Haggerty is torn on who wins if Rodtang and Superlek meet in Grand Prix final

Jonathan Haggerty is torn on who will win the Grand Prix final if Rodtang and Superlek end up meeting in the circle.

The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament has steadily made its way into the semi-finals, with Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Savvas Michael and Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Walter Goncalves remaining in the hot seats.

Superlek will meet Goncalves at ONE 160, while Rodtang is scheduled to face Savvas at ONE on Prime Video 1 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. However, fans and professional athletes alike predict that the ultimate showdown in the final will be Rodtang vs. Superlek. They are two of the best and most dangerous Muay Thai fighters in the division.

England’s very own superstar, Jonathan Haggerty, is therefore conflicted on who will take home the prize. He recently told ONE:

“I think Superlek is the favorite. It’s hard to pick though isn’t it, if Superlek met Rodtang in the final? So hard. Actually, if I had to, I’d say Rodtang. Because if he comes up against Superlek, he’s going to train as hard as he can, but I wouldn’t put any money on it... I hope it’s Superlek [that wins the tournament] though, as I’d love to fight him.”

If ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek wins the Grand Prix final, it will surely benefit Haggerty. The British star has faced Rodtang twice before and has lost to him both times when the belt was on the line. Whereas with Superlek, it would be a breath of fresh air for Haggerty to challenge a new opponent for the gold in the future.

While everything is hypothetical, it would be epic to see a potential showdown between the British hard-hitter and Superlek down the road.

Jonathan Haggerty promises next fight with Naseri is "going to be a good one"

Jonathan Haggerty is also expected to touch gloves at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August. Fans are thrilled to see the British icon return to compete in an alternate bout against Amir Naseri in the Grand Prix.

Originally, Haggerty was locked and loaded to fight Walter Gonclaves in the quarterfinals, but he fell ill shortly before the fight and was forced to pull out of the tournament. Naseri, on the other hand, makes a similar return to the tournament after a decision loss against Rodtang’s next opponent, Savvas Michael.

When Haggerty was asked about his thoughts concerning his upcoming bout with Naseri at the ONE Championship/Amazon US press conference, the 25 year-old said:

“Next fight’s going to be a good one. I'm intrigued to see what my opponent brings. But I'm gonna show you I can bring some spinning elbows, maybe even a stoppage.”

Haggerty will present a difficult matchup for Naseri. Fans will have to watch on August 26 to see how this plays out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far