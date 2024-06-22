Jonathan Haggerty has tunnel vision for Superlek rematch: “That’s our main goal right now”

Two-sport conqueror Jonathan Haggerty is refusing to look beyond his next fight.

After scoring a sensational third-round knockout against Felipe Lobo in February to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship, the two-sport king will put his 26 pounds of gold up for grabs once again when he heads to The Mile High City—Denver, Colorado—on Friday, September 6 for ONE 168.

There, Haggerty will square off with 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek in one of the most anticipated Muay Thai fights in ONE Championship history.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA a few months out from his return to the Circle, Haggerty made it clear that the only thing on his mind right now is Superlek and anything else will have to wait until he takes care of business inside Ball Arena.

"I’m feeling refreshed to go," Haggerty said. "Like once we get past Superlek, that’s our main goal right now. So once we get past Superlek, which is a massive hurdle, we can start looking at other options."

Jonathan Haggerty will try to beat the man who beat him at ONE 168: Denver

Jonathan Haggerty has an undeniably impressive resume, particularly in the last couple of years. After scoring an earth-shattering first-round knockout against Nong-O Hama to take the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, he returned seven months later, serving reigning bantamweight MMA champion a vicious second-round KO to take the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown.

With his highlight-reel-worthy win over Lobo earlier this year, 'The General' has looked nearly unbeatable.

However, Haggerty has never fought someone as dynamic as Superlek inside the Circle—and that's saying a lot.

'The Kicking Machine' will enter his clash with Jonathan Haggerty riding a nine-fight undefeated streak in Muay Thai competition, including a victory over 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon, a man who has bested Haggerty not once, but twice.

Will Superlek score his first Muay Thai title, adding it to a collection that already includes the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship, or will 'The General' continue his epic hot streak and hand 'The Kicking Machine' a loss in The Centennial State?

Follow this link for tickets for 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena.