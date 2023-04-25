Jonathan Haggerty wants Petchtanong’s bantamweight kickboxing belt

Jonathan Haggerty became a marked man the moment he lifted the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at the conclusion of ONE Fight Night 9.

The British star scored the biggest win of his career when he knocked out the great Nong-O Hama this past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

While Haggerty celebrated the win, there were those in Thailand who immediately put a target on his back. One such fighter is Petchtanong Petchfergus, the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

Petchtanong, following the events of ONE Fight Night 9, immediately took to Instagram to seek revenge and challenge Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

“You take belt from my brother, I want to see you soon🥊#muaythai #kickboxing #mix ?#anotherbelt @onechampionship @onechampth #one #onechampionship," posted Petchtanong.

Jonathan Haggerty, though, did not take it lying down.

‘The General’ had a quick counter and even told Petchtanong that he’ll also take the bantamweight kickboxing world title away from Thailand.

“I’ll take yours too,” wrote Haggerty.

Though Petchtanong hasn’t fought under Muay Thai in ONE Championship, he’s still one of the very best fighters in the art of eight limbs.

The 37-year-old is a former WBC and WMC world champion with an overall professional record of 358-56-1.

Haggerty, though, has an incredible track record, despite being 11 years younger.

The Orpington native owns victories over two of the greatest Muay Thai artists of all time in Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Nong-O. Haggerty’s win over Sam-A also earned him the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title back in 2019.

