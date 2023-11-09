Jonathan Haggerty ‘wasn’t surprised at all’ by quick KO win over Fabricio Andrade: “I’ve been saying it all week”

Newly minted two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty knew all week long during his camp that he would separate Fabricio Andrade from his senses in their main event showdown at ONE Fight Night 16.

The bantamweight Muay Thai world champion left no stone unturned throughout that period, improving his striking alongside longtime coach Chris Knowles and upping his power in kickboxing gloves to ensure he left the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand with another 26 pounds of gold.

Thankfully for Jonathan Haggerty, the hard work paid off brilliantly as he secured another gold with a vicious second-round KO of the bantamweight MMA world champion.

While the manner of the win did stun the martial arts world, the ONE Championship star himself admitted his highlight-reel win barely made him raise an eyebrow.

Speaking to members of the media at the post-fight press conference, the London-based striker said:

“I wasn’t surprised at all. I was gunning for the knockout, I’ve been saying it all week that he will be knocked out. I feel like he knew himself that he was gonna be stopped and beaten.”

Watch the full interview here:

With another victory under the ONE banner, Jonathan Haggerty moves to an impressive 7-2 in his promotional slate. His only defeats have come to reigning flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

As a two-sport ONE world champion, there should also be a bigger target on his back, with challengers from multiple divisions ready to take a shot at his prized possession.

However, if he has it his way, ‘The General’ would want to run it back against Andrade for the Brazilian's MMA gold next.

In the meantime, North American fans with an active subscription can relive their firefight at ONE Fight Night 16 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.