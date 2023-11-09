Two-sport champ Jonathan Haggerty mulls Muay Thai world title defense: “Let’s get the show on the road”

Following his successful conquest of the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, Jonathan Haggerty said immediate in his plans next is to make a first defense of the Muay Thai gold he also holds.

‘The General’ became a two-sport ONE world champion after he knocked out the promotion’s bantamweight mixed martials arts king Fabricio Andrade in their all-champion superfight for the vacant kickboxing belt at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok.

With his kickboxing world title push accomplished, Jonathan Haggerty is now looking to go back to Muay Thai next and defend the title he seized from Thai legend Nong-O Hama back in April.

He shared at the post-fight press conference for ONE Fight Night 16:

“I need to defend my Muay Thai belt first, that’s always the first on my list. But then obviously the kickboxing title came up and I love a challenge. So I took it.”

“But I feel like I need to defend my Muay Thai belt now. I said it before, I’ll say it again. You’re not the world champion until you defend your belt. So, let’s defend this Muay Thai belt and get the show on the road.”

Check out what he had to say below:

Jonathan Haggerty demolished Nong-O in winning the Muay Thai world title, pummeling the longtime champion with ferocious strikes on his way to the impressive first-round knockout win.

It is the same fierceness that he showed against Andrade last week as he stopped ‘Wonder Boy’ by KO in the second round to complete his double-diadem push. The win also earned the 26-year-old Knowles Academy standout a $100,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.