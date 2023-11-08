Jonathan Haggerty knew he was going to take Fabricio Andrade to ‘deep waters’ in world title tilt

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 16, Jonathan Haggerty knew not to underestimate his opponent. That didn’t mean he was extremely confident, though.

During his run in ONE Championship, the Brit has been competing with the best in the world and proving that he belongs amongst them.

A two-time ONE Muay Thai world champion, ‘The General’ looked to become a two-sport champ this past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Facing fellow titleholder Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship, Haggerty was out to prove a point.

While Andrade had dominated his opponents in MMA with his dangerous striking, the Muay Thai champion’s mindset ahead of this fight could be defined by one word – levels.

Looking to send the Brazilian back to MMA by showing his class as one of the best in the world, Haggerty was able to do exactly that in this main event clash.

Stopping ‘Wonder Boy’ in the second round, he left no doubts whatsoever who the better man was on the night with another statement finish.

Though Andrade also came into the fight extremely confident, there was never a doubt in the mind of Jonathan Haggerty that the cream would rise to the top on fight night.

In his post-fight press conference with ONE Championship, the newly crowned two sport world champion spoke about his approach to this fight and the statement he wanted to make:

“I said it before, I’m gonna drag him to deep waters and just prove to him that he’s not on the same level as me in striking. I will say it time and time again.”

Watch the full press conference below:

With another landmark victory in his career, there’s no doubt that 2023 has been the best year of Haggerty’s time in his tenure at ONE.

