“This is the season of The General” - Fans all in for Jonathan Haggerty’s potential three-sport world title run

Fans are interested in seeing Jonathan Haggerty attempt to become a three-sport world champion.

At ONE Fight Night 16, Haggerty furthered his argument for being one of the best strikers on the planet by defeating Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Following his impressive knockout win, ‘The General’ called out Andrade for another fight to potentially dethrone the latter of his ONE bantamweight MMA throne.

If the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion were successful, he would become the first world champion to simultaneously hold a world title in three different sports - Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA.

ONE Championship tested the fans' interest in Jonathan Haggerty going for a third world title by sharing his recent post-fight interview on Instagram with the caption

““The General” is eyeing a third ONE World Title 👀 @jhaggerty_⁠ @fabricioandrade1”

Fans filled the comment section with support for Jonathan Haggerty, including the following people:

“Thats a difficult hill to climb for Haggerty if he wants to do MMA. Grappling is just as or more difficult technique wise as striking. But I'll root for The General any day of the week!”

“Would be his toughest challenge yet but if he knocks him out he’s one of the most well rounded combat sports athletes of all time”

“it can be tough to be a belt holder in MMA. Ahh but I'm sure my role model can be a belt holder in three different rules 🏆🏆🏆☝🏻⚡️”

“That would be interesting to see! Especially if @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu trains him in grappling 🙌”

“On The Stamp Mission”

“This is what you get for running you mouth! This is the season of the general🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧"

“Three Sport World Champion …. Mark my words”

Instagram comments

Jonathan Haggerty would have a clear disadvantage in an MMA fight against Fabricio Andrade due to his lack of grappling experience. With that said, Haggerty has been teasing a transition to MMA for several years. Therefore, he could be improving his skills behind the scenes.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.