Jonathan Haggerty wishes Nong-O the best: “My thoughts go out to him”

Newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is over the moon after a scintillating knockout performance over Thai legend Nong-O Hama last Friday in Bangkok.

Haggerty dominated the veteran en route to a destructive sequence that saw him score three explosive knockdowns, the last of which ended the fight abruptly, midway through the opening round.

Nong-O lay slumped on the canvas at the 2:40 mark, motionless, as referee Olivier Coste checked on him. After a brief moment, Nong-O regained his senses, however, the golden belt was already over Haggerty’s shoulders.

After the fight, Haggerty spoke about his victory, which came at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, no less. He made it a point to wish Nong-O well.

‘The General’ had the following to say during the ONE Fight Night 9 post event interview:

“I don't know. It feels amazing. You know, it's just being all over, being in the iconic Lumpinee [Boxing] Stadium. But my thoughts go out to him, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Haggerty did what no one thought he could do, successfully ending Nong-O’s reign of dominance over a division he has ruled for the past few years. Nong-O came into the fight riding a 10-fight winning streak, and many fans had counted Haggerty out even before the two even stepped into the ring.

But as Haggerty has proven time and again, anything can happen. ‘The General’ looked massive heading into this fight, and his speed and power were too much for the Thai legend.

