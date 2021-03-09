'Jones would be too big for him' - Daniel Cormier backtracks on his wish of seeing Israel Adesanya take on 'Bones'

Following Israel Adesanya's unsuccessful move up to the light heavyweight division, former division champion Daniel Cormier has suggested that a "super fight" against Jon Jones doesn't need to happen.

In the latest edition of DC & Helwani, Cormier stated that Israel Adesanya's wins at middleweight convinced most that he could beat Jones. However, after watching Adesanya's performance over the weekend, DC believes Jones would be "too big" for The Last Stylebender.

Here's what Daniel Cormier said regarding a potential Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones fight:

DC has cooled on a potential fight between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya after #UFC259 (via @dc_mma) pic.twitter.com/Xg6Ho4OMco — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 8, 2021

At UFC 259, Israel Adesanya was unable to beat Jan Blachowicz. The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion successfully defended his title for the very first time. He and Adesanya went the distance for the full 25 minutes at the UFC APEX.

With Blachowicz successfully establishing his place at the top of the light heavyweight division, the Polish champion is now expected to focus on Glover Teixeira.

The current champion even made it clear that Teixeira, who was the backup fighter for the UFC 259 main event, is next to challenge the 205-pounds title.

What's in store for Israel Adesanya after UFC 259?

Despite suffering his first loss at UFC 259, Israel Adesanya is now keen to bounce back and get back on winning terms. The reigning UFC middleweight champion is expected to move back to 185 and focus on his division for now.

With former champion Robert Whittaker set to face Paulo Costa on April 17th, the winner could go on to face Adesanya later this year. Other contenders in the division include the likes of Kevin Holland, Marvin Vettori, and Darren Till.

In a recent interview, Israel Adesanya even mentioned that if there's anyone whom he would prefer fighting next in the middleweight division, it would be Till.

The reigning champion even urged The Gorilla to keep winning and earn himself a title shot. The Liverpudlian will be facing Vettori for his next fight, whereas Holland will fight Derek Brunson.