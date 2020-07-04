Jorge Masvidal "absolutely willing" to take UFC 251 fight against Kamaru Usman on a week's notice

Is Jorge Masvidal about to live up to his BMF moniker and face Kamaru Usman for the Welterweight Title?

Masvidal's manager Abraham Kawa has claimed that the former is willing to fight 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal vs Gilbert Burns at the UFC Fight Island?

With Gilbert Burns' removal from the UFC 251 main event against Kamaru Usman, the reigning UFC Welterweight Champion remains without an opponent for the UFC Fight Island.

However, according to Jorge Masvidal's manager Abraham Kawa, Masvidal is "absolutely willing" to take the fight against Kamaru Usman and that too on just one a week's notice.

Over the past few weeks, Jorge Masvidal has had his fair share of issues with the UFC in regards to him being mistreated over proper payments. The inaugural BMF Champion even threatened to quit the UFC and it is to be believed that Masvidal was given the initial offer to face Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship, ahead of Gilbert Burns.

But, with 'Gamebred' initially declining the offer, his manager has claimed that Masvidal is willing to face his arch-rival, Kamaru Usman, for the UFC Welterweight strap on the UFC Fight Island.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani confirmed the news, via the following tweet:

According to Jorge Masvidal's manager Abraham Kawa, Masvidal is "absolutely willing" to take the Kamaru Usman fight on a week's notice. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 4, 2020

When did Jorge Masvidal last compete in the UFC?

Jorge Masvidal was last seen in Octagon action at UFC 244 when he defeated Nate Diaz in a rather controversial manner, in order to win the BMF Championship. Since then, the Welterweight sensation has been the favorite to challenge Kamaru Usman for the 170-lb title but due to several circumstances, the UFC hasn't been able to confirm a highly-awaited bout between Usman and Masvidal.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Kamaru Usman was last seen in Octagon action at UFC 245 when he defeated Masvidal's former training partner Colby Covington in the main event of the show and retained the UFC Welterweight Championship over 'Chaos'.

With Gilbert Burns now out of UFC 251 due to COVID-19, it remains to be seen if Masvidal is actually willing to take the fight against Usman and compete on Fight Island on the 12th of July.