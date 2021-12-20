Jorge Masvidal vs. Jake Paul: Height, weight and reach comparison 

Jorge Masvidal is one of the top names that Jake Paul has put on the hit list after his emphatic victory over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

While the YouTuber-turned boxer has no shortage of fighters wanting to match up with him in the boxing ring, he has been accused of picking smaller opponents who have are at a disadvantage in terms of size. Despite this, Jake Paul declared himself a power puncher who is capable of taking out even the toughest of MMA fighters.

With Jorge Masvidal being one of his latest callouts, let us try and give you a breakdown of how the younger Paul fares against the former welterweight title challenger.

Jake Paul vs. Jorge Masvidal: Height, weight and reach comparison

Jake Paul enjoys a mere two-inch height advantage against Jorge Masvidal. 'The Problem Child' stands at 6 ft 1 in (185 cm). Meanwhile, the Miami native stands at 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall.

Jorge Masvidal last competed against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a title fight at the main-event of UFC 261. He weighed in at 170lbs for the bout. Meanwhile, Jake Paul hit the mark at 191lbs in his latest cruiserweight bout against Tyron Woodley.

While that may seem like a big difference, it's worth noting that an average welterweight MMA fighter can cut upwards of 15 to 20lbs, to make the 170lb weight limit.

Some fighters do this gradually, and walk upwards of 200lbs when not in fight camp. So weight shouldn't be a major factor if the fight were to be contested at cruiserweight in boxing.

Jorge Masvidal has a reach of 74 in, whereas Jake Paul has a reach of 76 in, something he has effectively utilized against his previous opponents.

If we compare these stats, the height and weight certainly favors Jake Paul. However, 'Gamebred' is among the hardest-hitting welterweights in the UFC, and his punching power stands in stark contrast to Paul's last two opponents. 'Gamebred' is also notoriously quicker and far more lethal on the feet than anyone 'The Problem Child' has ever faced.

*Note that the aforementioned figures are approximate measures and could vary in real-life. An undeniable caveat when it comes to comparing fighters’ height, reach, weight, etc, with one another, is that these statistics often don’t reflect the exact measurements.

Jorge Masvidal responds to Jake Paul's callout

Jorge Masvidal has fired back at Jake Paul after 'The Problem Child' challenged him to a boxing fight. Masvidal shared a video through his Instagram and seemed uninterested in stepping into the boxing ring with Paul.

"You talk a big game. You say 50 million dollars, you have 100 million dollars. Bulls**t! If that was the case, Mayweather would've took the fight with your b***h a** but he hasn't because you don't generate that type of revenue. You can't afford me to come over. So, let me tell you a little secret about me then though, I fight for money or I fight the best in the world. You're neither, you understand? I know it hurts."

However, Masvidal went on to say that he would be willing to fight Paul inside the octagon.

I'll tell you what? Come on over to the UFC, sign on one-fight deal, let Dana give you whatever the f**k he's gotta pay you, I'll break your jaw in front of the whole world, man. I promise you that. If you really want it, come get it."

Watch the full response from Jorge Masvidal on his Instagram page below:

