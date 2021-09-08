"He's the most fragile guy on the roster" -Jorge Masvidal believes Colby Covington's "true colors will come out again" in rematch with Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal believes Kamaru Usman will get the better of Colby Covington at UFC 268.

Covington is set to fight Usman in a rematch at UFC 268. It was Usman who walked away victorious the last time the two welterweight superstars met inside the octagon.

Referring to Covington as the "most fragile guy" in the UFC, 'Gamebred' said his former teammate "will show his true colors" when he faces Usman for the second time.

"Colby has one strong thing: he can out-wrestle most guys because they weren't collegiate wrestlers," Jorge Masvidal told ESPN. "So he's gonna have another wrestler who could push back into him. I think Colby's true colors will come out again like the last time when Usman broke him. When he can wrestle a guy to death, he's not gonna try to exchange punches with people. He's fragile. He's the most fragile guy on the roster. I've said it before, Usman broke his jaw and Usman broke his jaw just to verify how fragile he is. He is the most fragile dude on the roster."

Jorge Masvidal's deep-seated animosity with Colby Covington is no secret. The former teammates-turned-foes have consistently exchanged harsh words with each other. This is likely to continue until they bury the hatchet.

Watch Jorge Masvidal's comments about Colby Covington in the video below (from 1:33):

Jorge Masvidal wants to get back in the UFC welterweight title race

Jorge Masvidal's prime focus is to get back into the title picture for the welterweight division.

The 36-year-old is coming off two championship losses to Kamaru Usman and is now willing to lock horns with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' for the third time.

"I wanna go for the title again. Whatever it takes to get to that title, whatever opponent, whatever threat, challenge, whatever they wanna come up with that I have to deal with, I'm there to do it... I don't know if Leon Edwards would be the guy (to fight me). Gilbert (Burns) is ranked ahead of him. That's why I'm gonna sit down with the (UFC) heads and say 'what gets me the closest to the title? How many fights do I have to do? Who do you want me to fight?'," Jorge Masvidal told ESPN.

