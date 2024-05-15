Jorge Masvidal - Born To Fight: Everything you should know about 'Gamebred's' upcoming memoir

It appears as though Jorge Masvidal has been keeping busy, as he recently announced the release of his upcoming memoir. The former 'BMF' title holder has been involved with a number of ventures including fight promotion and boxing since retiring from MMA, and now, he will become an author with the release of his memoir.

'Gamebred' announced his retirement from MMA following his unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns last April. His career spanned 20 years and included stints in Bellator, Strikeforce and the UFC.

He took to X and announced that he will be providing fans a glimpse into his personal life. He announced that his new memoir, titled Jorge Masvidal - Born To Fight, will be releasing in August and will hope to help serve as both an informative and educational read.

He wrote:

"I'm excited to announce my memoir, BORN TO FIGHT, will be coming out this August! I'm honored to share my story with you all, from growing up poor in an immigrant household in Florida to becoming one of the most successful UFC fighters today. In this book, I will also impart some of the principles and ethics that have helped me become involved in politics, social causes, and business."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's tweet regarding his new memoir below:

Tweet regarding Masvidal's new memoir: Born To Fight [Image courtesy: @GamebredFighter - X]

Jorge Masvidal set to return to competition as his memoir releases

Jorge Masvidal definitely had great timing when targeting the release date for his upcoming memoir.

'Gamebred' is scheduled to return to competition on Jul.6, when he fights Nate Diaz in a boxing match. The bout is a rematch of their UFC 244 encounter, which saw him earn a third round TKO via doctor stoppage to capture the inaugral BMF title.

With Masvidal's upcoming return, his memoir could receive a boost in sales. He will be in the public eye more frequently, especially as he promotes his boxing bout against Diaz, which could help generate more interest in his memoir.

Check out his tweet regarding the new date for Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal below:

Tweet regarding new date for Diaz vs. Masvidal [Image courtesy: @GamebredFighter - X]