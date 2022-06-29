"It will come down to the wrestling" - Jorge Masvidal breaks down Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards

UFC 'BMF' champion Jorge Masvidal recently weighed in on the upcoming welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

In a recent interview with MMAFighting, Masvidal opined that Kamaru Usman was a more well-rounded fighter than Edwards. 'Gamebred' acknowledged Edwards' strong footwork but predicted that Usman's superior wrestling skills will be the winning factor for the Nigerian against 'Rocky'.

Giving his take on the Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards fight at UFC 278, Masvidal said:

"I think...It's a fight, anything can happen. There's no thousand percent winning for anybody I believe in this before. I don't care even if they're undefeated. It's just a matter of time in a way. I think Usman wins more times than Leon wins if they were to fight five times you know."

He added:

"He's a little bit more complete and I think at the end of the day...it'll come down to the wrestling ready to tell you the truth. I think on the feet Leon's a little bit more polished maybe, better setups, more variety of attacks. But Usman's wrestling... I see Usman win."

You can check out Jorge Masvidal's full interview with MMAFighting below:

Jorge Masvidal last fought against Colby Covington in a high-profile welterweight matchup at UFC 272. Covington dominated the match and defeated Masvidal via unanimous decision to settle their scores once and for all.

'Gamebred' is currently on a three-fight losing streak and desperately needs a win to make a comeback and revive himself in the division.

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 set to headline UFC 278

Kamaru Usman is all set to lock horns with Leon Edwards with Usman's title belt on the line. The highly-anticipated title fight has been officially announced to take place on August 20 at Salt Lake City, Utah. The tickets for the fight will be available from June 24 onwards.

This is not the first time that the two fighters are meeting each other inside the octagon. The two faced-off against each other for the first time at UFC on Fox 17, back in 2015. The outcome of the fight was a unanimous decision win for 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. He showcased some impressive grappling skills to get his hand raised at the end of the three rounds.

The champ is currently on a five-fight winning streak after capturing the welterweight title from Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 in 2019. The Nigerian native also holds a professional record of 20 wins and one loss.

Leon Edwards, on the other hand, is currently riding a nine-fight win streak. The fighter has remained undefeated even since his loss to Usman. 'Rocky' also holds a pro record of 19 wins and three losses.

With both fighters remaining undefeated for quite some time now, it will be interesting to see who stains their record with a loss.

