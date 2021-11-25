Jorge Masvidal calls Colby Covington 'the male version of Karen' on Twitter while replying to AEW's Brandi Rhodes

Jorge Masvidal has taken a shot at Colby Covington by providing a new meaning to his name.

AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes posed a question on Twitter about what the male equivalent of the term "Karen" is. Masvidal took the opportunity to poke fun at his former teammate, saying the word she was looking for was "Colby" – a jab directed towards Colby Covington.

In recent years, the term "Karen" has taken on a new meaning. It is no longer just another common name, the term is also widely used as a pejorative slang word to describe an obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged caucasian woman.

Masvidal and Covington were once close friends but whatever relationship they once had appears to be finished. 'Chaos' previously claimed that jealousy over his rapid ascension in the welterweight ranks was the reason Masvidal disliked him.

However, according to 'Gamebred', the issue stems from Covington not paying one of their coaches at the American Top Team. Appearing on the Dan LeBatard Show, Masvidal said:

"He ripped off my coach, that was his coach. We were with him until his title fight. After he won the title, he owed him a certain amount of money, didn’t pay him. I said if you don’t pay him I’m going to f*** you up. My coach got in between it, it doesn’t have to be like this, let it slide, since then I ain’t talked to the dude."

Colby Covington wants to coach The Ultimate Fighter against Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington has remained dismissive of Jorge Masvidal in recent years, but he now appears to be interested in fighting his former training partner. Not only that, but 'Chaos' expressed his willingness to coach opposite Masvidal on a season of the reality show The Ultimate Fighter.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Covington said:

"That guy doesn’t want to fight me. He’s going to lose all the street cred one way or another. If he fights me, he loses it. If he doesn’t fight me, he loses it even worse. I know that guy doesn’t want to fight me. He’s trying to duck me at every corner, every step. So, what can I say? What can I do? I just want to put on good performances for the UFC. He’ll be backed into a corner, he’ll need to take this fight. It makes sense on The Ultimate Fighter. Let’s revive that show."

Watch Colby Covington talk about a potential matchup against Jorge Masvidal:

Edited by David Andrew