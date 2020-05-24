Jorge Masvidal calls out Nate Diaz for a rematch from UFC 244

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz from UFC 244

Nate Diaz recently lashed out at Conor McGregor's greatest MMA fighters list of Twitter after 'The Notorious One' claimed that he is currently in the conversation of becoming the "MMA GOAT", alongside the likes Georges St. Pierre, Jon Jones, and Anderson Silva.

Nate Diaz responded to McGregor's claims by subtly reminding the latter of the submission loss that he had suffered to the Stockton fighter at UFC 196. And, in response to Diaz, his arch-rival Jorge Masvidal decided to enter the conversation and call out the former to a rematch.

Jorge Masvidal calls out Nate Diaz for a rematch

Nate Diaz was quick to respond to Conor McGregor's list of greatest MMA fighters, as the 'West Coast Gangster' took to Twitter and reminded the Irishman of his dreadful loss from UFC 196 by sharing a few photos from the pay-per-view.

Diaz further went on record and claimed that he is the pound-for-pound BMF, which prompted a response from 'Gamebred' as he disagreed with his rival's bold claim. The inaugural BMF Champion then offered a rematch to Diaz, claiming that he is ready to "run it back" against the younger Diaz brother.

Diaz is yet to respond to Masvidal's latest call-out and it remains to be seen if he will focus on his rivalry with McGregor or Masvidal at this stage. There have been several rumors of a potential trilogy fight between McGregor and Diaz and fans have also been pretty vocal of a rematch between Diaz and Masvidal after the controversial ending to their first fight.

What happened at UFC 244?

The main event of last year's UFC 244 featured Nate Diaz going head-to-head against Jorge Masvidal in one of the most anticipated fights in UFC history. A fight which was promoted so heavily by the promotion, that Dana White and co. decided to inaugurate a customized BMF Title for the fight.

Masvidal dominated the fight, however, it ended on a rather controversial note when the bout was called-off by the end of the third round, due to the cut above the eye that Diaz suffered, which led to a doctor's stoppage.

Since then, Diaz has showcased his frustrations of missing out on a win over Masvidal but has also been teasing a third fight against Conor McGregor, having taken numerous shots at the Irishman since their last fight at UFC 202, the rematch which was won by McGregor.

What could we expect in the UFC's Welterweight Division?

The UFC's Welterweight Division is currently stacked with top names including Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz, and champion Kamaru Usman. While it is likely that Usman will be defending his UFC Welterweight Championship next against 'Gamebred', a rematch between the latter and Diaz could also be a possibility.

The idea of a potential clash between McGregor and Masvidal has also been discussed, however, 'The Notorious One' himself has been calling out lightweight names in the form of Khabib Nurmagomedov and newly crowned interim UFC Lightweight Champion, Justin Gaethje.

It remains to be seen what the UFC has in plans for all these top names and within the span of the next few months, things could take unfold at the UFC Fight Island.