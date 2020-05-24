Nate Diaz reminds Conor McGregor of his submission loss at UFC 196

Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz has had quite the beef with Conor McGregor and the two men have developed one of the most heated and intense rivalries' in UFC history over the past few years.

At UFC 196, Diaz secured the biggest win of his career when he submitted former UFC Double Champion, Conor McGregor in order to mark one of the most iconic finishes in the MMA history.

To his credit, McGregor did bounce back at UFC 205 and got one better over Diaz by beating him in the rematch to tie the score at 1-1. And, earlier today, 'The Notorious One' revealed an incredible thread on Twitter where he put himself in conversation as the greatest MMA fighter of all time along with the likes of Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, and UFC Hall of Famer, Georges St. Pierre.

Diaz has now responded to the Irishman's bold claims in classic Nate Diaz fashion, as 'The Stockton Slugger' took to Twitter and reminded McGregor of the loss that he suffered at UFC 196 from 2016.

Nate Diaz reminds Conor McGregor of his loss at UFC 196 in a subtle response

Nate Diaz certainly didn't take things too kindly, as the Irishman's arch-rival took to social media for himself and reminded the former of his loss from UFC 196.

You can check what Diaz posted at this link. (Contains explicit language)

Of course, if you would remember, Diaz did tap McGregor out at UFC 196 in what the pair's first collision inside the UFC Octagon and all of it unfolded after 'The Notorious One' was called out by Diaz in his iconic post-Michael Johnson fight interview.

The two men eventually squared-off in a rematch at UFC 202 when McGregor got the job done via unanimous decision and marked a huge win for himself at the UFC's Welterweight Division.

Is there a Diaz vs McGregor trilogy in the making?

A trilogy fight between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor could eventually turn into a possibility, now that both the fighters are competing under the UFC's Welterweight Division. McGregor, in his last UFC outing at UFC 246, finished-off veteran Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of their fight.

Whereas, Diaz was last seen in Octagon action at UFC 244 when he suffered a loss to Jorge Masvidal but not without controversy, as the Stockton based fighter fell short of becoming the inaugural BMF Champion in a title fight that ended via doctor stoppage.

The third fight between McGregor and Diaz has been the talk of the town, especially now that Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to face newly crowned interim UFC Lightweight Champion, Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout at some point down the road.

Would you like to witness the third fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz? Let us know below in the comment section!