"The newbies won’t know what I’m talking about but the real ones do" - Jorge Masvidal compares Leon Edwards unfavorably with Michael Bisping and hints that he's ducking him

In a bid to persuade newly crowned welterweight king Leon Edwards to defend his title against him, Jorge Masvidal compared the difference between 'Rocky' and Michael Bisping's reign as champion, insinuating that his rival is avoiding him.

The man from Birmingham, England, shocked the world after landing a picture-perfect head kick knockout of the then-No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. Despite the violent loss, Kamaru Usman's dominance in the division is likely enough to have earned the 35-year-old an instant rematch against the Brit.

Airing his thoughts on social media, Jorge Masvidal fired shots at Leon Edwards for not pushing for a fight with him to settle their long-term rivalry dating back to 2019:

"I remember a time when England had a champ that wanted a certain fight and he told the ufc what he wanted and made it happen. The newbies won’t know what I’m talking about but the real ones do"

Masvidal was referring to Michael Bisping's time as middleweight champion. 'The Count' got his wish to avenge a previous loss by gifting Dan Henderson a title shot, despite the American winning just twice in his past five outings.

'The Count' did manage to overcome the heavy-hitting former Olympian via decision. 'Gamebred' is urging Edwards to speak up and demand they settle their differences inside the octagon.

Does Jorge Masvidal deserve a shot at the welterweight strap?

Although he remains one of the biggest names in the sport, Jorge Masvidal is 0-3 in his last 3 UFC appearances. He hasn't won inside the cage since his doctor stoppage finish of Nate Diaz three years ago.

While it looks bad, it must be mentioned that two of his three recent losses did come when he was facing Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. His latest defeat came when he stepped in to take on his former teammate-turned-rival, Colby Covington.

Masvidal went on a career-changing run inside the octagon in 2019. He silenced the UK crowd after knocking out Darren Till, scored the fastest knockout in UFC history against Ben Askren, and got his hands raised against the aforementioned Nate Diaz.

'Gamebred' must recapture his form inside the cage and beat whoever he faces next if he wants a chance to settle the feud and get his hands on Leon Edwards' welterweight championship.

