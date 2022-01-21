"Who the f*** is this Jake Paul guy?" - Jorge Masvidal completely dismisses idea of fighting 'The Problem Child'

Jorge Masvidal has given his opinion on a potential fight against Jake Paul.

Paul recently claimed he is ready to venture into the MMA world with a fight against Masvidal. In response, the Miami native has dismissed the notion of getting in the cage with the YouTube star.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Masvidal indicated that he has far too much MMA experience to even consider fighting Jake Paul:

"I worked too hard on my career. To like bring somebody over and yeah, I get it [Jake Paul's] like famous in some metaverse world but in my world, they don't give a f*** about it... You know how long I've been doing this sport Ariel [Helwani]?... You can see all my fights online... I've really been doing this close to 20 years professionally now...Who the f*** is this Jake Paul guy bro? Out of my face man."

Jorge Masvidal's most recent fight was a second-round KO loss to current welterweight king Kamaru Usman at UFC 261.

Jorge Masvidal claims Colby Covington owes money to gym and loan sharks

In the same interview on The MMA Hour, Masvidal made some shocking revelations about former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.

'Gamebred' stated that Covington is apparently not paying his current gym, MMA Masters, owing to a huge debt he allegedly incurred from gambling:

"The current gym that he's at now, they're having trouble because [Covington] hasn't paid... This guy owes numerous loan sharks in South Florida for his poker gambling debt. I just hope he makes it to the fight, bro. Because this guy is in all types of trouble and I'm going to be the nail to his mother******g coffin. I just can't wait."

Masvidal and Covington are set to headline the main event of UFC 272 scheduled for March 5, 2022. The pay-per-view event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be a five-round non-title fight.

