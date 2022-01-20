Jorge Masvidal confident Donald Trump will be rooting for him, not Colby Covington, at UFC 272 

Jorge Masvidal is confident that Donald Trump will favor him over Colby Covington in their match at UFC 272. Masvidal believes that previous documented interactions between Covington and Trump indicate the two aren't as close as the No.1-ranked welterweight thinks.

'Gamebred' was quick to claim the 45th president's support for his upcoming match during his interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. According to the Miami native, Trump will be in his corner because he is a true fighter, while 'Chaos' is a "n*t hugger" who vies for the former president's attention.

When asked if Trump would support him over Covington, the BMF champion said:

"For a fact! He knows what a fighter looks like. He was around boxing forever. He knows what a n*t hugger, a**-kissing machine like Colby looks like. Colby tried to kiss his hand and Trump pulled that s**t back. That's on video man... It's me all day."

Watch Jorge Masvidal's appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani below:

The hand-kissing incident Masvidal is referring to took place at a Nevada rally in September 2020. In the video, the then-president extended his support to the Oregon native for his upcoming fight against Tyron Woodley at UFC Fight Night 178.

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are set to face off on March 5th at UFC 272. Both fighters lost their previous fights which were championship bouts against reigning welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

Jorge Masvidal does not believe Covington looked good in his fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 268

With their match confirmed for March 5th, Jorge Masvidal provided some analysis of Colby Covington's previous fights. He believes that his much-anticipated rematch with Kamaru Usman showed some chinks in his armor.

'Gamebred' went into detail about the weaknesses that he saw during his interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. The No.6-ranked welterweight lauded 'The Nigerian Nightmare' for his striking performance and compared it to Covington's:

"I thought Kamaru looked great and Colby looked like dogs**t in the pocket… What I saw more in that fight was more of Usman. Something I've never seen from Usman before, which I take my hat off to him, is he stayed in the pocket... That impressed me."

The Nigerian-American's striking seems to have improved since switching to Trevor Wittman as head coach before his fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 258. After the change, Usman knocked out both 'Durinho' and 'Gamebred' in spectacular fashion.

