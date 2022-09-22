"Rather be a republican immigrant than an eventual slave" - Jorge Masvidal doubles down on his disapproval of the Democratic Party 

UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal is no stranger to controversial takes and once again offered his views on the United States Republican and Democratic parties.

Masvidal responded to a tweet from American rapper Luther Luke Campbell. Campbell wrote that he believes Latinos from Miami who support the Republican Party are considered immigrants the further they travel across county lines in Florida.

"If you are Latino from Miami and Republican. As soon as you cross west palm beach country line. You are a immigrant to them."

'Gamebred', who regularly shares his political opinions on his social media, responded, adding that he was born in Cuba, where speaking out against injustice could get you killed.

"Most of us came from 90 miles south of Key West where we not allowed to speak the truth or get killed. Rather be a Republican immigrant than an eventual slave to a Democrat that goes communist/socialist."

Jorge Masvidal last fought in the octagon back in March when he lost to Colby Covington via unanimous decision. The 37-year-old is rumored to be close to making his UFC return in an exciting match-up with the No.4 ranked Gilbert Burns. 'Gamebred' will be looking to put an end to his three-fight skid and enter title contention once again if he can defeat the talented Brazilian.

Gilbert Burns doesn't believe Jorge Masvidal will "show up" if a fight between them is booked in Brazil

Welterweight contender Gilbert Burns has made a bold claim that he believes Jorge Masvidal will try to dodge a fight with him, especially if it's hosted in Burns' home country of Brazil.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'Durinho' revealed that he had been in discussions with the UFC brass, including Sean Shelby, about his next opponent. Per Burns, Shelby confirmed the UFC's interest in the fight:

"I spoke with [UFC matchmaker] Sean Shelby [two weeks ago] and they said that's a fight that they want, you know, and I said, 'For sure, there's no plan B.'"

The jiu-jitsu ace also added that the fight is being looked at for either December 2022 or January next year but expects Jorge Masvidal to try and dodge the fight at UFC Rio:

"[UFC] Just going to figure out pay-per-view in December or pay-per-view in January, but the fight is verbally accepted from him, from me, so I'm just waiting to confirm if it's going to be December 10 in Vegas or if he has the balls to go to Brazil, UFC Rio, January 21... I don't think he will show up in Brazil but we'll see. I'm just waiting for the UFC and for Jorge to accept. C'mon Jorge! Let's do it!"

Watch Gilbert Burns' interview with TMZ Sports below:

