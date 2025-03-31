Jorge Masvidal expresses interest in rematch with "b*tch a**" Colby Covington, claims 'Chaos' "does a lot of drugs and sh*t"

Jorge Masvidal recently expressed interest in returning to the octagon for a rematch with his bitter rival Colby Covington. He shared his thoughts on the former interim UFC welterweight champion's latest loss to Joaquin Buckley and made surprising revelations about his personal life.

Ad

Masvidal's rivalry with Covington is well documented as the two were once close friends and teammates before turning into bitter enemies. Their UFC 272 main event clash was believed to be the site for them to settle their differences, however, it just made it worse as 'Gambred' allegedly struck 'Chaos' outside a Miami steakhouse in the weeks that followed.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Masvidal expressed interest in a rematch against Covington as he weighs potential options for his comeback opponent.

Ad

Trending

'Gamebred' mentioned that he wasn't surprised when he saw what transpired in Covington's latest outing and claimed that drugs are the reason for his decline:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"B*tch a** Colby, always, that's another one too. Wherever I see that guy... I saw the highlights of [his latest bout against Buckley]. I liked it, Buckley busted his a** up... I wasn't surprised. [Covington] does a lot of drugs and sh*t from what I hear, man. It's catching up. His cardio, his God-given ability, the only thing he has and he snorted it away."

Ad

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments regarding Colby Covington below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Colby Covington claimed he took a paycut to fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272

The rivalry between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington was so personal and fiery that the latter claimed that he took a paycut so their UFC 272 bout could materialize.

Prior to UFC 272, Covington mentioned that he wanted to settle their differences inside the octagon and wasn't concerned with how much money he was earning:

Ad

"This is a personal rivalry. This isn't about the money, I didn't come here to fight for money. I took a paycut. I didn't care about the money for this fight. This is about settling a blood rivalry. This is a long time coming. [Masvidal has] been holding it off as long as he could... I don't care about the pay-per-view [points] for this fight. This is a personal fight."

Ad

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.