Jorge Masvidal has four-word reaction to Sean Strickland going off on Ian Garry at UFC 297 media day

Jorge Masvidal recently reacted to Sean Strickland's verbal jabs aimed at Ian Garry.

During UFC 297 media day on Wednesday, 'Tarzan' defended his previous taunts at Garry by asserting that the Irishman actively includes his wife, Layla Anna-Lee, in the promotion of his fights. The 32-year-old Californian also seemed nonchalant about a possible bout with 'The Future':

"The cu*k, does he really want to fight me? What a f**king c*nt. Ian Garry is such a f**king c*nt. When you guys interview him, do you ever ask him what are you going to do when she’s 60 and you’re 40? Are you allowed to f**k other women? God, I hate that f**king guy. I hate that f**king guy so much."

He added:

"If Ian Garry was right in front of me, I’d f**king fight him. Ian Garry, he’s a piece of sh*t. I think we can all agree that Ian Garry is a piece of sh*t. He’s a piece of sh*t."

The former 'BMF' titleholder reacted to Strickland's comments on MMA Junkie's Instagram post:

"😂 Dead on point tho"

The animosity between Strickland and Garry flared up after 'Tarzan' went after the Irishman and his wife. Strickland publicly criticized the couple in interviews and on social media, even labeling Anna-Lee a “s*xual predator” due to their age difference.

'The Future' retaliated during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and expressed his desire to move up a weight class to fight Strickland.

Sean Strickland's stern warning to Dricus du Plessis regarding trash-talking

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is set to defend his title against Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297, scheduled for this weekend at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The tension between the fighters heightened when they nearly got into a physical altercation at the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference last month. This occurred after the South African fighter brought up Strickland's challenging childhood.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Man Dance, Strickland threatened that he would not accept du Plessis bringing up that topic this week:

"I actually sent him a message and I was like, 'Listen, Dricus. We're going to go try and murder each other, but if you bring that sh*t up again, I will f**king stab you. Press conference, weigh-in.' He was cool about it, he was cool about it. But again, I'm not telling you I don't want to fight you, Dricus. I'm not saying you're not a good fighter. I'm just saying that that's a line that, when crossed, transcends fighting."

