"I knew you wouldn't risk that fight" - Fans speculate Jorge Masvidal 'already ducking' Gilbert Burns match-up per his recent "don't believe anything" tweet

Some are reading into a recent tweet from Jorge Masvidal that he's ducking a rumored bout with Gilbert Burns.

Speculation abounds that a Masvidal versus Burns fight could be booked in a clash that would pit the No.9-ranked welterweight contender against the No.4-ranked fighter at 170 pounds, respectively. Both fighters have indicated interest in this bout, but there hasn't been movement to lock it in as an official fight.

Masvidal took to his Twitter to make a statement about how people shouldn't believe gossip from others surrounding him.

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter Don’t believe anything anyone says about me unless you hear it from me Don’t believe anything anyone says about me unless you hear it from me

Obviously, several in the MMA community interpreted this to be in relation to his rumored fight with 'Durinho'.

Fans responded in droves, and while there were a few subjects brought up in the Twitter thread, Burns was mentioned a fair bit.

@Goostafah felt that Masvidal was being averse to danger and was avoiding a throwdown with Burns:

"I knew you wouldn't risk that fight"

@TheDictatorUFC inferred that 'Gamebred' would prefer to take a fight with a former opponent that he has beaten rather than take on a new challenge:

"Translation: I am scared of getting knocked out by Gilbert. I would rather fight Diaz or Askren again."

The Dictator UFC ✪ @TheDictatorUFC



I am scared of getting knocked out by Gilbert. I would rather fight Diaz or Askren again. @GamebredFighter Translation:I am scared of getting knocked out by Gilbert. I would rather fight Diaz or Askren again. @GamebredFighter Translation:I am scared of getting knocked out by Gilbert. I would rather fight Diaz or Askren again.

Some even went as far as to suggest it was a courage issue on Jorge Masvidal's end, like Twitter user @MmaPlazza who said:

"So you are to scared to fight burns?"

@AguyBr tweeted along the same lines:

"I knew it, u're scared of my homie Gilbert"

Jorge Masvidal and what his next step could be

Masvidal lost a pair of world title fights to Kamaru Usman and most recently fell to No.1-ranked welterweight Colby Covington. At this juncture, the Miami native seems like he'll be outside the title picture for a while, but there are several tests he can take on within the top 10.

'Gamebred' is presently held up with ongoing legal proceedings from an alleged attack on Covington following their March pay-per-view main event at UFC 272.

A rematch with Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson would make a great deal of sense right now for Masvidal. 'Wonderboy' has also lost consecutive fights and is currently ranked No.6 in the UFC's welterweight division.

Burns is arguably the highest ranked of Jorge Masvidal's possible options. However, 'Gamebred' has intimated that if Leon Edwards becomes champion at UFC 278, he would like to settle their long-standing beef inside the octagon for the belt.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak