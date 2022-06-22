"It's a strong possibility" - Jorge Masvidal gives potential timeline for return, eyes fan-favorite matchup against Gilbert Burns

Jorge Masvidal recently declared that he was determined to find his way back into the octagon before the end of the year. Although he is currently eyeing a fight against Conor McGregor, he admitted that a fight against Gilbert Burns would be equally entertaining, if not more.

While in conversation with Adam Catterall and Nick Peet for Blockparty, 'Gamebred' alluded to the fact that his legal troubles with Colby Covington may play spoilsport to his plans.

However, the 37-year-old confirmed that he was hoping to fight later this year in November or December. The welterweight standout made it clear that he's interested in fighting either Conor McGregor or Gilbert Burns.

While a fight against McGregor would purely be a money fight, Masvidal believes that a scrap against Gilbert Burns would be a barnburner, one that the fans would hate to miss:

"I would love to be there in December. It's a strong possibility, November-December. Definitely going to fight this year no matter what. Don't want to talk too much about it. Because as you know, I got some problems and stuff that I got to deal with, you know... If I can't get [Conor McGregor] I'm probably thinking [Gilbert Burns]. It's a good fight for me. I like him as a fighter because he comes to fight. He comes in to submit a guy or knock a guy the f**k out."

Jorge Masvidal on what motivates him to fight apart from money

In the same interaction with Adam Catterall and Nick Peet, Jorge Masvidal opened up about his future and his prospects in professional combat sports. He admitted that although he is financially secure, he is not ready to call time on his career in MMA.

Since money no longer motivates 'Gamebred', he asserted that it is his desire to teach his nemeses a lesson that drives him to continue fighting inside the octagon. Here's what he had to say about the same:

"Money-wise, I'm good. I could have stopped a year ago. I don't need to come back into the cage for the money. Does it bring me a lot more money? Ofcourse, you know, everytime I fight it's just way more money. But it's something [in my heart] you know? I'm not happy closing the book. There's a couple people's heads that I have to take off."

Jorge Masvidal is currently coming off a unanimous decision loss at the hands of his arch-rival Colby Covington at UFC 272.

The loss marked Jorge Masvidal's third setback in a row after suffering back-to-back losses against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 and UFC 261 by way of unanimous decision and KO, respectively.

Considering his legal troubles following his altercation with Colby Covington, Masvidal is hoping to put the past behind him and get back to winning ways.

