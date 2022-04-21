Jorge Masvidal hilariously reveals his favorite "finishing move"

Jorge Masvidal was known for his street-fighting career before he entered the UFC. He recently revealed his favorite go-to move when involved in altercations outside the octagon.

During his appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, 'Gamebred' was asked about his favorite offense to use on the street in a sticky situation, to which he replied:

"Favorite move, did you say? Like, to end a motherf*****? If you're in the street, man, and you don't want to get your hands dirty... just headbutt."

While speaking with YouTube sensation Logan Paul, Masvidal explained why he might feel the need to use such action:

"If you keep getting in my face [gesturing headbutt with head]... sit your a** down! You f****d up if you violate someone's space, I believe."

Watch the segment and full episode below:

Masvidal's roots in fighting began in backyard brawls put on by the late Kimbo Slice; his nickname 'Gamebred' came from the same. The Cuban American moved on from fighting in backyards and transformed himself into an elite MMA fighter and top contender in the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion.

The Miami native's most recent win against Nate Diaz for the 'BMF' title capped off an incredible run in 2019, which revived a troubled career. The two-time title challenger has now cemented himself as a true veteran of the sport and has created a global fanbase.

Jorge Masvidal's street fighting days are not entirely over

On March 5 this year, 'Gamebred' and former friend-turned-enemy Colby Covington headlined UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The build-up was heavily centered around the pair's shared story as they both previously trained together at American Top Team in Florida.

Covington went on to dominate and won via unanimous decision, thus cementing himself once again as the No.1 contender in the division. Post-fight, there was some hope for their rivalry to reach its conclusion, but Masvidal seemed to disagree.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC272 Jorge still feels like he has unfinished business with Colby Jorge still feels like he has unfinished business with Colby 😬 #UFC272 https://t.co/fovsx2QISP

Jorge Masvidal seemingly delivered on his promise when he allegedly attacked Colby Covington outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami, Florida. The BMF titleholder will reportedly have his first day in court on April 21.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jorge Masvidal made bond overnight in Miami and is no longer in custody. His first appearance in court will be April 21, per records. He is being charged with aggravated battery with bodily harm and criminal mischief, both felonies. Jorge Masvidal made bond overnight in Miami and is no longer in custody. His first appearance in court will be April 21, per records. He is being charged with aggravated battery with bodily harm and criminal mischief, both felonies.

