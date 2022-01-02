Jorge Masvidal hints at UFC return date

Jorge Masvidal seems to be all prepared for a return to the octagon after a long break.

'Gamebred' recently took to Twitter to hint at the date of his return to the octagon. Jorge Masvidal wrote:

March 3 0 5 #supernecessary

Jorge Masvidal has been out of the octagon since his loss to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 261. 'Gamebred' was knocked out in the second round by 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Jorge Masvidal has 35 professional MMA victories. He holds the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history. He earned the honor in 2019 after a 5-second knockout against Ben Askren in 2019.

Jorge Masvidal takes a dig at Jake Paul, Conor McGregor and Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal, in a video posted to his YouTube channel, called out several fighters, including Jake Paul, Conor McGregor and Colby Covington.

Masvidal shared a vlog where he could be seen skiing in the mountains in his spare time. However, towards the end of the video, 'Gamebred' got down to business by naming several fighters he accused of refusing to sign contracts to fight him.

In the video, Masvidal said :

"I'm off the injury list and these little b***hes don't want to sign the contract. The contracts have been handed. It's in their f***ing face, they know I'm off the injury list. I'm trying to get some paychecks, but in the meantime, since I can't rip these b***hes up, I'm going to rip these mountains up."

The UFC BMF champion then began firing shots at some of his foes. He did not directly specify any names. However, based on the descriptions he provided, it's not difficult to figure out which fighters he was referring to.

"You little pu**ies got to blurt my name out, then actually sign the contract. From that little actress that works at Disney Channel [Jake Paul], forgot his name, he just fought. To the little b**** that sells cheap-a** whiskey [Conor McGregor] to the fragile motherf***er that's always getting his face broken [Colby Covington] – all you little b****es can get it, man. The one who's in England that was talking sh** [Leon Edwards], you too, man. Come on, one of you sign the dotted line. Let's go. Yes, I'm going to embarrass you and knock you the f*** out."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's vlog below:

Jorge Masvidal was scheduled to face Leon Edwards at UFC 269. However, the fight was called off after 'Gamebred' withdrew due to an injury.

