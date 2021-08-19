Jorge Masvidal has hired the fan who stunned him with a Bruce Buffer impersonation; reveals his role at Gamebred FC 2

Jorge Masvidal was recently surprised by a fan’s hilarious Bruce Buffer impersonation. A viral video clip showed Masvidal at a fan signing event where the fan impersonated Buffer.

As seen in the video below, the fan walks up to ‘Gamebred’ and then puts forth a near-perfect impersonation of veteran UFC octagon announcer Bruce Buffer.

Jorge Masvidal appeared on the latest edition of The MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani. Among other things, Masvidal revealed that he’s hired the fan as an announcer for Gamebred Fighting Championship, Masvidal’s own bare-knuckle MMA organization. Masvidal stated:

“You know, when it first started out, I thought he was gonna fade out like a lot of people do. Then he just kept going. I was, ‘Oh, sh**. This guy is serious’. So, guess what we did. We went and hired him for Gamebred (Fighting Championship).

“He’s gonna be at the show. He’s gonna do a lot of the opening bouts and stuff. He’s gonna rep for us, you know.”

Ariel Helwani proceeded to reconfirm with Jorge Masvidal as to whether they really got the fan’s information and signed him after his impressive Bruce Buffer impersonation. Masvidal replied by noting:

“Oh, immediately after, you know…There was like about 150 people behind him. I was like, ‘Oh, if he can do it like that with all these people behind him, no sweat, he’s ready for the big time, dude. So, we hired him. Yeah.”

Moreover, Jorge Masvidal emphasized that Gamebred FC 2 will take place on September 11th, 2021. Gamebred FC 2 will be headlined by a fight between former UFC fighters Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva and Alex Nicholson. This will be the second bare-knuckle MMA event organized by Masvidal’s Gamebred FC.

Jorge Masvidal could return to the octagon very soon

Jorge Masvidal won the symbolic BMF title back in 2019

Jorge Masvidal’s most recent fight was a second-round KO loss in his rematch against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 in April 2021.

In the aftermath of the loss, Jorge Masvidal has vowed to work his way back to a title shot. Masvidal has indicated that he could return to the octagon this December or earlier.

Names such as Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards, and Nate Diaz have been considered as potential opponents for Jorge Masvidal’s next fight. Nevertheless, as of this time, Masvidal’s next opponent or comeback date haven’t been confirmed yet.

December or earlier https://t.co/H6asTXHKVJ — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 29, 2021

