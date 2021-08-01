Watch: Jorge Masvidal left stunned by a fan who introduces him with an accurate Bruce Buffer impression

Bruce Buffer, the iconic voice of the UFC, has introduced Jorge Masvidal more than a dozen times inside the octagon. While it's true that imitating the legendary ring announcer can be a tough act to follow, one fan almost succeeded in doing so - right in front of UFC superstar Masvidal.

A few days ago, Masvidal paid a visit to Lee's Discount Liquor store in Las Vegas, where he signed plenty of Recuerdo Mezcal bottles, a liquor brand he holds a partnership with.

When one of the fans present in the store caught a glimpse of Masvidal, he approached the #4 ranked UFC welterweight and gave him an epic in-ring introduction in Bruce Buffer's style.

Acknowledging the exuberance in the fan's voice, Masvidal couldn't help but erupt in applause.

Watch the video below:

After his unsuccessful outing at UFC 261, it appears as though Masvidal is committing his time to promotional activities.

Later tonight, the 36-year-old will be one of the guests at Pilo's Tequila Garden, a nightclub in Miami, Florida, where he'll "take a shot" of Recuerdo Mezcal.

Yesterday, Masvidal was there at the Daer Day Club in South Florida, along with DJ friend Steve Aoki. He also honored the 'cake-throwing' tradition at the event.

When is Jorge Masvidal planning to return to the octagon?

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Jorge Masvidal last fought at UFC 261 in April of this year. He challenged Kamaru Usman in a rematch but fell short in his effort to dethrone 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

The two had previously shared the octagon in July last year at UFC 251, where Masvidal was convincingly defeated via unanimous decision.

According to the 'BMF' himself, he is planning to return to the octagon in December 2021 or earlier. As far as his opponent is concerned, Masvidal is ready to take on anyone who'll get him closer to the title once again.

December or earlier https://t.co/H6asTXHKVJ — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 29, 2021

Anyone that gets me to the title again. I don’t discriminate #supernecessary https://t.co/7YqvG0UjBt — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 29, 2021

Jorge Masvidal also said that his 'dream fight' would be a trilogy clash against Usman. However, it would be fair to say that he at least needs a pair of big wins before the UFC gives another thought about pitting him opposite the welterweight champ.

Edited by Jack Cunningham