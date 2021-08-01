Watch: Jorge Masvidal joins DJ Steve Aoki on stage for cake throwing tradition 

It seems like Jorge Masvidal had a great time last weekend as he joined American DJ and music producer Steve Aoki for one of his gigs in Miami, Florida.

Jorge Masvidal went on stage during the concert and threw a cake at the crowd, a long-running tradition of any Steve Aoki event. 'Gamebred' later shared a 2:20-long video of the same on his social media.

Watch the clip below:

The gig took place on July 31 at Daer Day Club, which claims to be the "only Vegas-style Dayclub in South FLA."

The cake-throwing is a fun tradition that Steve Aoki religiously does in almost all of his concerts.

Steve Aoki shows look fun pic.twitter.com/7SBdLTZeob — Rave Moments (@Rave_Moments) July 27, 2021

In a 2014 interview with Vice's THUMP, Steve Aoki explained where he got the inspiration for the antic of throwing cakes at his audience.

"The idea was from a music video by this guy on my label called Autoerotique. He did a video for his song, “Turn Up the Volume,” where these cakes would explode in slow motion in peoples’ face after they blew out the candles. It was really cinematic—beautifully shot. The song went viral because of the video, so I came up with the idea of promoting the song by caking someone. That was the concept—the actual cake I had in the beginning would say “Autoerotique, Turn Up the Volume” on it. For the first six months when I added that to my rider, someone would have to write that on it. By the time I retired the song, caking people had just became part of the show," Steve Aoki said.

It is only fair that Jorge Masvidal would get the honor of participating in this tradition when he joins a Steve Aoki concert, especially in Miami.

The BMF of the UFC is currently eyeing a return to the octagon in November or December. He failed to capture the UFC welterweight title in a rematch against Kamaru Usman in his last outing. His next opponent is yet to be decided, but Jorge Masvidal has engaged in a Twitter back and forth once again with Leon Edwards. 'Gamebred' and 'Rocky' had the famous 'three piece and a soda' encounter backstage at the O2 Arena.

Jorge Masvidal and Steve Aoki featured in the 2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Earlier in July, the 20th edition of the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game went down at Denver's Coors Field, where Steve Aoki and Jorge Masvidal both participated.

Among the other prominent names were Jojo Siwa, Ross Butler, The Miz, Kane Brown, Anthony Mackie, Josh Richards, and Chase Carter.

