"Stop chasing clout" - Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards accuse each other of turning down potential fight

UFC welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards have an ongoing beef that started more than three years ago backstage at the O2 Arena following UFC London.

Agitated by comments made by the Englishman, Masvidal left the interview he was doing at the time with Laura Sanko and walked up to 'Rocky' to land a quick punching combination, which he later infamously called a "three piece and a soda".

The two have exchanged barbs on social media ever since, calling each other out multiple times, but are yet to meet inside the octagon.

Jorge Masvidal recently conducted a Q&A session on Twitter while he was on a flight to Las Vegas. Answering Current MMA's question on a possible timeline for his return, 'Gamebred' said he was eyeing 'December or earlier'.

December or earlier https://t.co/H6asTXHKVJ — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 29, 2021

Sharing MMA Junkie's report on Masvidal's planned return date, Leon Edwards tweeted that he would be ready by then and asked the Miami native to stop making excuses.

I’ll be ready in November or December. Stop with the excuses #backinblood https://t.co/JVcFyQihZu — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) July 30, 2021

It did not take long for Jorge Masvidal to fire back. Even though he did not tag Edwards in his tweet, it's implied that his comment is aimed at 'Rocky'.

Stop chasing clout you already turned down the fight you little b*tch. You just did an interview saying you don’t want it — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 30, 2021

Jorge Masvidal's claim that Leon Edwards has turned down a fight with him might not be entirely true, but 'Rocky' had previously said that the bout wasn't of interest to him.

In an interview with UFC analyst John Gooden in the aftermath of his five-round war with Nate Diaz at UFC 263, Edwards said that he would rather wait for his title shot, but would consider facing Jorge Masvidal if the money was right.

Jorge Masvidal, too, is still eyeing the UFC welterweight title after losing to champion Kamaru Usman twice.

Anyone that gets me to the title again. I don’t discriminate #supernecessary https://t.co/7YqvG0UjBt — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 29, 2021

Jorge Masvidal: Leon Edwards is not a fighter

Leon Edwards has certainly made his case for consideration as a top welterweight contender with nine wins and one no contest in his last 10 outings.

His last octagon appearance saw him pick up a unanimous decision win against a returning Nate Diaz, even though the Stockton native rocked him in the final few seconds of the bout.

However, Jorge Masvidal was not particularly impressed by his rival's inability to finish Diaz at last month's pay-per-view.

"It was a good fight, good performance, I thought. Leon does what he does and he keeps asking for more money and more things, but he’s not a finisher. He’s not a fighter," he said to The MacLife

Jorge Masvidal shut down the possibility of a fight with Conor McGregor in his Q&A session and made it clear that a trilogy with Kamaru Usman is his first dream fight right now.

