"He never responded" - Jorge Masvidal's manager reveals why a fight with Conor McGregor never came to fruition

Jorge Masvidal's manager Malki Kawa has said that 'Gamebred' was indeed offered a fight against Conor McGregor by the UFC.

Masvidal apparently accepted the offer but the UFC failed to get confirmation from McGregor's end. At least that was what the promotion intimated to Masvidal and his manager.

A fan recently tweeted about a dream fight between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal. Echoing UFC president Dana White's sentiments on the potential clash, Malki Kawa stated that the fight isn't likely to come to fruition because Masvidal is 'too big' for McGregor.

"Guys, stop this. Masvidal is too big for him, that’s why @danawhite never liked this fight."

Another fan asked Kawa if Jorge Masvidal would have accepted the fight if it was offered to him because of the big payday associated with Conor McGregor fights. In response, Malki Kawa claimed that Masvidal was indeed offered a fight against the former two-division champion.

Although 'Gamebred' accepted the offer, Kawa said he was informed there had been no response from Conor McGregor, which is why the fight never reached the octagon.

"Of course, and we did when it was offered. Then they said he never responded. So don’t know what to tell you," wrote Kawa on Twitter.

Does a Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal matchup make sense?

When Dana White was asked to consider the idea of a fight between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal, he dismissed it, claiming that it won't be a competitive affair due to Masvidal's size advantage.

However, White also revealed that Conor McGregor doesn't agree with him and doesn't mind going up against anyone in the 170-pound division.

“Masvidal’s too big for him. I think Masvidal’s too big. Conor disagrees. Conor was not happy that I said Masvidal was too big for him. He said 'that pis**s me off that you said he’s too big for me. I’m telling you guys, I’ve said it a million times and I’ll say it again, this guy will fight anybody and I don’t care if he’s pis**d off about it or not, I think that Masvidal is too big for Conor. If we ever get to that point, I’m sure it’s something Conor and I will fight about.” White said at the UFC 240 post-fight press conference.

Given that both Masvidal and McGregor are currently not in contention for a title shot, it makes sense to book a super-fight between the pair.

Both men are dangerous knockout artists who are also blessed with the gift of the gab. It's not just the fight, even the press conferences would be worth looking forward to.

