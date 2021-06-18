Leon Edwards responds to suggestions that he should fight Jorge Masvidal next

Leon Edwards has responded to suggestions that he should fight Jorge Masvidal next. Edwards suggested that he isn’t interested in facing Masvidal right now but would accept the fight if he receives a good monetary offer.

UFC welterweights Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal competed at the UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Masvidal (March 16th, 2019) event. Masvidal knocked out Darren Till in the event’s headlining fight, while Edwards beat Gunnar Nelson via split decision.

Following their respective victories, Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal got into a backstage brawl. Edwards appeared to have launched a verbal tirade against Masvidal while the latter was busy giving an interview. Naturally, Masvidal didn’t take too kindly to this.

Jorge Masvidal walked up to Leon Edwards and attacked him with a punching combination that Masvidal later called the "3 piece and a soda." Masvidal and Edwards’ rivalry resultantly ascended to another crescendo. However, they’re yet to face one another in a professional MMA fight.

Speaking to UFC analyst John Gooden, Leon Edwards talked about multiple topics in the aftermath of UFC 263. On a possible fight against Jorge Masvidal, Edwards stated:

“I know I don’t talk about (Jorge) Masvidal. But, I mean, I’d have fought Masvidal two or three years ago, like running him down and he kept turning me down. He said, ‘I don’t want to fight. I don’t want to fight’; even though the UFC wanted it. So, now, I feel he’s just been chinned for the world title. I don’t feel I need to do that now, you know. I’ll wait for my title shot. And that’s just it. I worked hard to get here, and just one more time to plan, you know.”

Leon Edwards also revealed his opinion on what could persuade him to accept a fight against Jorge Masvidal. Edwards was asked about fighting Masvidal after their infamous "3 piece and a soda" backstage brawl.

In addition, John Gooden noted that Masvidal might retire from the sport soon, and their fight may not come to fruition. Leon Edwards then proceeded to reveal what would interest him in a fight against Masvidal right now:

“Yeah. Let’s just say everything’s right. If they come to me with a good deal and good money, probably, you know, I might think about it. But now, my mind is totally focusing on the world title shot, you know.” (*Video courtesy: UFC; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal faced tough challenges in their most recent fights

Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards at UFC 263 (left); Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 (right)

Leon Edwards’ most recent fight witnessed him outpoint and defeat MMA legend Nate Diaz via unanimous decision at UFC 263 on June 12th, 2021. Nevertheless, it was Diaz, and not Edwards, who came closest to securing a stoppage victory in the fight. After being dominated for four rounds, Diaz had Edwards badly hurt in round five. But Edwards, to his credit, survived until the final bell of the grueling fight.

ABSOLUTE CHAOS. THIS IS WHY IT'S FIVE ROUNDS! 🤯



DIAZ HAS EDWARDS ON THE ROPES DOWN THE STRETCH! #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/1jZPylCRsB — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 13, 2021

Jorge Masvidal, too had a tough challenge in his last fight. Kamaru Usman viciously knocked out Masvidal in their UFC welterweight title fight at UFC 261 on April 24th, 2021.

WHAT A KO 🤯@USMAN84kg left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White.

