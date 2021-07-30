Jorge Masvidal reveals which of his fights are his favorites; includes rematch against Kamaru Usman

From remarkable victories to devastating losses, Jorge Masvidal has seen it all in his 50-fight MMA career.

Having continually exchanged blows for well over 18 years, the Miami native truly does justice to his moniker 'Gambred', meaning an animal that has been bred to be game.

With so many fights and victories, it goes without saying that Masvidal would likely find it difficult to handpick his favorite bouts. And yet, the 36-year-old has named four that he considers to be among his personal favorites.

In a Q&A session on Twitter, Jorge Masvidal revealed that his wins over Darren Till, K.J. Noons and Yves Edwards were some of his favorite fights. Surprisingly, the 'BMF' also included his rematch against Kamaru Usman among his favorites, that is, until the main event championship bout came to an abrupt end.

Got many bit till, noons, Yves and last Usman until it ended https://t.co/zFqZEDPFpX — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 29, 2021

Masvidal fought Usman for the second time at UFC 261 in April this year. In the second round of the fight, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' scored a thunderous knockout and finished Masvidal for the first time in the UFC.

Masvidal likely considers that fight to be one of his favorites because of the electric atmosphere inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena that night. The pay-per-view marked the return of full-capacity crowds at UFC events after more than a year without fans in attendance.

I think the last card was overall the best card top to bottom I’ve been a part of and just from the spectacle side NYC was incredible https://t.co/qONcHpTsF3 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 29, 2021

A look at Jorge Masvidal's favorite fights

After a 16-month hiatus, Jorge Masvidal made his return to the octagon against Darren Till in March 2019. 'Gamebred' was dropped by the Liverpool-based fighter in the first round, but came back with a vengeance in the second frame as he rendered Till unconscious with a powerful left hand.

Masvidal's win over Till marked the beginning of his "resurrection." He then went on to secure huge wins over Ben Askren and Nate Diaz, victories which undoubtedly turned him into a superstar.

K.J. Noons, a former EliteXC lightweight champion, fought Jorge Masvidal in a title eliminator clash at Strikeforce in 2011. Noons had made some bold statements in the build-up to their encounter, which clearly irked Masvidal.

On fight day, 'Gamebred' pulled no punches and showcased his clinical striking and wrestling to overpower Noons. He won the bout via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Yves Edwards was already a 44-fight veteran when he took on Masvidal at BodogFIGHT in 2007. With years of experience under his belt, Edwards couldn't stop a 23-year-old Masvidal, who landed a brutal head kick that crashed the veteran campaigner to the canvas.

After being out-wrestled by Kamaru Usman for five rounds in their first outing, Jorge Masvidal challenged the welterweight champ to a rematch at UFC 261.

Failing to anticipate the brute force in Usman's improved hands, Masvidal was knocked out cold in the second round of the fight.

