Why is Jorge Masvidal called 'Gamebred' and what does it mean?

Jorge Masvidal's brother helped him come up with the nickname 'Gamebred' and the former Welterweight title contender revealed what it truly means.

“Game means the ability to fight through pain and fatigue. It’s not about how high your skill levels are, or if you’re good, bad, or world champion. Bred is just, you have a pit bull and another pit bull – you bred a pit bull, you know?” said Masvidal.

Ahead of his short-notice title fight against reigning UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 251, Jorge Masvidal teased the announcement of the bout with a cryptic tweet. On July 4, 2020, Masvidal put up a tweet explaining the meaning of his nickname. It said, "Gamebred is an animal that has been bred to be game."

True to the meaning of his nickname, Masvidal was actually 'game' to take on one of the most dominating Welterweight champions in UFC history in just six days' notice. This happened because UFC 251 was initially set to be headlined by Usman and Gilbert Burns. However, just a few days away from the fight, Burns tested positive for COVID-19 and Jorge Masvidal stepped in.

Although he lost the five-round battle via unanimous decision, Masvidal's stock only went higher after his fight against Usman. On just six days' notice, Jorge Masvidal locked horns with the most feared welterweight in the UFC currently and lasted five rounds with him.

Will Jorge Masvidal end up fighting Colby Covington in 2021?

Jorge Masvidal has recently been linked to a grudge match against former teammate, Colby Covington. The bad blood between the pair is no secret as they have gone back and forth on social media and at press conferences for a long time now and the matchmakers are apparently trying to get a deal done soon.

Covington previously claimed that Jorge Masvidal doesn't want to fight him because he thinks it's a bad matchup for Gamebred stylistically. However, in a recent interview with The Schmo, Dana White has rubbished such claims and confirmed that the promotion is trying to get the fight done in 2021.

"I don’t think Masvidal said, ‘I don’t like that fight stylistically.’ We’re working on that fight. That’s the fight we want, too, and hopefully we’ll get that done this year, too,”